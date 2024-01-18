Slight relief from freezing temps in Delhi; 18 trains delayed amid fog

On Thursday, Delhi experienced marginal relief from freezing temperatures, with the minimum temperature at 6 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the respite did not prevent transportation disruptions, as flight departures from Delhi Airport faced delays, and train schedules at New Delhi Railway Station were affected, with around 18 trains entering the city experiencing delays of up to 6 hours due to dense fog conditions. The general visibility at Delhi Airport was recorded at 200 meters at 5:30 am.

18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 18th January. pic.twitter.com/5AYjHyAz7z January 18, 2024 While cold day conditions persisted in Delhi, the maximum temperature reached 18.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, slightly below the normal range. The minimum temperature showed a slight improvement, recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius at 9:05 am.



ALSO READ: Fog affects visibility, rail traffic in parts of north, northeast India

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category, with a reading of 360 on Thursday morning, a slight decrease from 368 the day before. Anand Vihar, ITO, Patparganj, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, and Wazipur all registered as "very poor" AQI, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Select areas, including Pusa-IMD and Ashok Vihar, have slightly improved air quality in the "poor" category.

Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), invoked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday, are still in effect in the city.

In other parts of India, Bihar faces a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius at 12 locations, as reported by the IMD. An orange alert has been issued for several districts, anticipating moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions in the coming days. Due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, all schools in Patna up to class 8 will remain closed until January 20.

The weather conditions highlight the impact of the ongoing winter season, with transportation and daily activities affected by dense fog and low temperatures. Travellers are advised to check for updates on flights and train schedules to account for potential delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

(With agency inputs)

