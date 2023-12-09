Sensex (0.44%)
Socio-economic study of indigenous Assam Muslims to be conducted: Himanta

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 09:36 AM IST
The Assam government said it will conduct a socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims of the state.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday.
"A socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas," Sarma posted on X.
The meeting decided that the Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam, will be renamed as the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam.
The cabinet also gave in-principle approval to the issue of detailed procedure/standard operating procedure (SOP) for permitting traditional buffalo and bullfights that are organised during Magh Bihu.
The SOP aims to ensure that no deliberate torture or cruelty is carried out on the animals and their well-being is provided for by the organisers during the annual buffalo fights, an integral part of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition.
The council of ministers sanctioned Rs 259 crore to construct libraries across the state. For inculcating the habit of reading among students, libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure will be created under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24'.
The scheme aims at commencing construction of new libraries and procurement of books, furniture, computers with internet connectivity in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Northeast India Muslims

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 09:36 AM IST

