Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Anti-collision system Kavach deployed on 1,465 route km, 139 locomotives

The sections include Lingamapalli - Vikarabad - Wadi and Vikarabad - Bidar section (265 Rkm), Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntkal section (959Rkm) and Bidar-Parbhani section (241Rkm)

Railways electrification

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 08:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ambitious automatic train protection (ATP) system, Kavach, has so far been deployed on 1465 route km and 139 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on South Central Railway sections, as per a government release.
The sections include Lingamapalli - Vikarabad - Wadi and Vikarabad - Bidar section (265 Rkm), Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntkal section (959Rkm) and Bidar-Parbhani section (241Rkm).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the release, presently Kavach tenders have been awarded for the Delhi - Mumbai and Delhi - Howrah corridors (approximately 3000 Route km) and work is in progress on these routes.
Indian Railways has also taken up preparatory works, including a survey, Detailed Project Report (DPR) and preparation of detailed estimate on another 6000 RKm, the release mentioned.
Presently, three Indian OEMs are approved for Kavach. Efforts are being made to develop more OEMs to enhance the capacity and scale up the implementation of Kavach.
Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. It is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order.
Kavach aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and it also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.
The first field trials on the passenger trains were started in February 2016. Based on the experience gained and the Independent Safety Assessment of the system by a third party (Independent Safety Assessor: ISA) three firms were approved in 2018-19 for the supply of Kavach.
Subsequently, Kavach was adopted as a National ATP system in July 2020.
There was much debate around the anti-collision system in light of the horrific triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on June 2, which claimed the lives of close to 300 passengers while leaving about 1,000 injured.

Also Read

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

PM to flag off 9 Vande Bharat trains on Sunday connecting religious places

Metro trains now running at 120 kmph on Airport Line: DMRC official

North Western Railway aims to be Kavach ready in next two years: Official

Latest LIVE: Air Quality Index across Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

India ranked 7th in climate change performance index, up one spot this year

Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery: BRS

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Law dept, now overseeing 14 portfolios

COP28: New GST draft text gives four options for move towards clean energy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Indian Railways roads Delhi Mumbai

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 08:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon