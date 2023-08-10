Confirmation

Assam reserves 3.24% seats in ITIs under OBC quota for 5 communities

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held in New Delhi on Wednesday night

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
The Assam government has decided to reserve 3.24 per cent seats under the OBC quota in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Koch-Rajbongshi communities.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held in New Delhi on Wednesday night.
According to a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on Twitter, a total of 786 seats, representing 3.24 per cent, have been reserved under the Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ MOBC (More OBC) for students from the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Koch-Rajbongshi communities.
Tea garden and ex-tea garden communities are already availing 5 per cent reservation within the OBC/MOBC category, it added.
Assam's Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes communities have been demanding ST status for many years.
The cabinet also decided to rename the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department as Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

Besides, it was decided to amend the policy for procurement of land through direct purchase by way of negotiated settlement for public purposes.
The cabinet note further said that the termination age and one-time gratitude benefit for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and ASHA Supervisors have been fixed.
The viability gap funding under the non-UDAN scheme for Guwahati-Jorhat route was also approved in the meeting.
A 'Khel Maharan' will be held in the state to identify and nurture talents at the grassroots level, and it will see the participation of over 50 lakh people, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam ITI OBC quota

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

