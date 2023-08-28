Confirmation

Heatmap

Solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on Sept 2 from Sriharikota: Isro

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1, which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth

ISRO

Isro

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Monday announced the launch date for its solar mission Aditya-L1 spacecraft. The mission to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

The space agency said in a post on social media platform X that the spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official said, as reported by news agency PTI. 

Isro also shared a link for citizens of India to witness the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission. 

"Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota by registering here:  https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp. Commencement of registration will be announced there," it said in the social media post. 
Topics : ISRO Solar mission BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

