Rajasthan: Scientists were sent to jail under Congress, says BJP leader

BJP leader CP Joshi slams CM Ashok Gehlot's comments praising Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Rajasthan BJP leader CP Joshi criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for crediting former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole, as reported by the Times of India.
 
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Joshi claimed that the Congress government had imprisoned scientists and conspired against them. He underscored that it was under Prime Minister Modi's leadership that scientists received the necessary resources and facilities, enabling India to become the first country to land on the Moon's South Pole. Joshi also noted that scientists had not been adequately supported during Congress rule.
 
His remarks were a rebuttal to Chief Minister Gehlot's earlier comments. Gehlot had stated, "This unparalleled global success achieved by India is the result of relentless efforts by scientists and the vision of Nehru and Indira towards space research. India has ascended to the status of a global space power by establishing a space research institute only a few years post-independence."
 

Joshi went on to accuse Gehlot of making such statements out of fear that his "misdeeds documented in the 'red diary', which contains details of financial irregularities during his governance, will come to light." Joshi suggested that Gehlot is anxious about the forthcoming state assembly elections.
 
He continued, "Currently, Gehlot is wary of the red diary and the impending election. To distract from the misconduct and corruption under the Congress administration, he resorts to such claims. However, the public is well-aware and will not let Congress off the hook."
 
Further, Joshi questioned why Gehlot's cabinet colleague Rajendra Gudha was dismissed if the chief minister had no concerns about the "red diary" Gudha had. The dismissed Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had previously asserted that the "red diary," which he had obtained from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid in July 2020, contained records of Gehlot's financial dealings.
 
Elections for the Rajasthan Assembly are scheduled for later this year.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
 
First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

