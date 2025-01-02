Business Standard

ED conducts raids in Bengal over Rs 1,000 cr 'cyber fraud' in Tamil Nadu

During the raid in Salt Lake area, the ED sleuths detained a person for questioning, the officer said

Several people based in states in eastern India have been found involved in the crime.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started conducting raids at eight locations across West Bengal on Thursday in connection with its probe into cyber frauds involving over Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, a senior officer said.

Raids are underway simultaneously at five places in Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati areas in Kolkata and in three other locations in districts, he said.

During the raid in Salt Lake area, the ED sleuths detained a person for questioning, the officer said.

"Our officers are now conducting raids at a flat in a high-end residential complex in Baguihati," he told PTI.

 

Several people based in states in eastern India have been found involved in the crime, he added.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

