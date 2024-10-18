Business Standard
Some pernicious forces trying to show India in bad colour: VP Dhankhar

Vice President said these forces have a 'sinister design' to use international fora to question our human rights record

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Foundation Day function of the National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday cautioned that some pernicious forces were trying to show India in a "bad colour" and called for a "counter-attack" to neutralise such attempts.

He also said India does not like to be sermonised or lectured on human rights.

Addressing the foundation day celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission here, he described Partition, imposition of Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as traumatising events which "stand as sombre reminder of fragility of liberty".

Dhankhar said there are "pernicious forces, that in a structured manner, seek to unfairly seek to taint us".

 

He said these forces have a "sinister design" to use international fora to question our human rights record.

He said there was need to neutralise such forces and said he would use the term "pratighat" or counter-attack to fit the Indian context.

The vice president said these forces have devised indexes and rank everyone in the world to show "our nation in bad colour".

He also hit out at the hunger index which ranked India poorly, saying during the Covid pandemic, the government supported over 80 crore people with free ration regardless of their caste and creed.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Human Rights Commission Vice President Human Rights human rights violations

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

