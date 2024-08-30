Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Will make proposal on financial aid to rescued bonded labourers: NHRC to SC

Will make proposal on financial aid to rescued bonded labourers: NHRC to SC

In July 2022, the apex court had agreed to hear the petition and sought responses from the Centre, the NHRC and some states and union territories on the plea of fundamental rights of bonded labourers

Labourers,Labourer

Bonded labourer: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday told the Supreme Court it would hold discussion with stake holders and come out with a "concrete proposal" to resolve the issue of immediate financial assistance to the rescued bonded labourers.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing a petition seeking enforcement of the fundamental rights of people trafficked as bonded workers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The issue of immediate financial assistance to them cropped up during the arguments in the matter.
Senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for one of the petitioners, said not even 10 per cent of such labourers were paid financial assistance or compensation.
He said the petitioner organisation has rescued around 11,000 children but financial assistance was paid to only 719 of them.
The counsel appearing for the NHRC said she can sit with the stake holders and discuss this issue.

More From This Section

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

LIVE news: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Palghar district

Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Bombay HC likely to ban use of PoP idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

35% of doctors, mostly women, feel unsafe at night shifts, says IMA survey

Demolition, construction,

Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

The bench told the NHRC counsel to hold talks with the petitioners and other stake holders finalise the modalities.
"The counsel for NHRC states that she will have discussion with all stake holders and come out with a concrete proposal so as to resolve the issue of immediate financial assistance to rescued bonded labourers," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.
In July 2022, the apex court had agreed to hear the petition and sought responses from the Centre, the NHRC and some states and union territories on the plea.
One of the petitioners has said that he and some other bonded workers were rescued and released on February 28, 2019 from a brick kiln in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh to where they were trafficked by an unregistered contractor from their native village in Bihar's Gaya district.
The petitioner said he and his fellow workers were forced to work without payment of minimum statutory wages and their fundamental rights to movement and employment were severely curtailed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana CM apologises to Supreme Court for comment over Kavitha's bail

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear Punjab's plea for release of rural development funds on Sept 2

Supreme Court, SC

Ceiling on net borrowing: SC to set up 5-judge bench to hear Kerala's plea

A Revanth Reddy

Supreme Court rebukes CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on K Kavitha's bail

Supreme Court, SC

Record 83,000 cases pending in Supreme Court despite higher judge count

Topics : Supreme Court National Human Rights Commission India human rights Bonded Labour

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon