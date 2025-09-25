Centre cancels FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk's NGO amid Leh protest

The Centre on Thursday revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), the organisation founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
The Home Ministry said the decision was taken after detecting multiple discrepancies in SECMOL’s accounts, including a fund transfer from Sweden which was deemed against the “national interest”.
This development comes a day after violent clashes in Leh between protesters demanding statehood for Ladakh and security forces left four people dead. Authorities attributed the unrest to Wangchuk’s involvement in the movement; the activist had been on a hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory.
Responding to the development, Wangchuk told PTI that he was only a donor to SECMOL, besides teaching there. He also added that he in unaware of the FCRA licence cancellation.