Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body begin fast demanding Ladakh statehood

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body begin fast demanding Ladakh statehood

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Wangchuk said the Hill Council elections in Leh are to be held soon and reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of its promise during the last hill council polls for giving sixth-schedule status to Ladakh. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body on Wednesday announced that they are starting a 35-day fast in Leh over their demands for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.

At a press conference, which was preceded by an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk, a climate activist, educator and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, said they took the decision to go on another fast from Wednesday as no meeting has been called by the Union home ministry with them over their demands in the last two months.

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands.

 

"The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just as the talks were going to reach a point where discussions about the main demands were going to start, the government has not called another meeting," he said.

Wangchuk said the Hill Council elections in Leh are to be held soon and reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of its promise during the last hill council polls for giving sixth-schedule status to Ladakh.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex adds 324 pts, Nifty at 24,973; IT, PSBs shares outperform; auto falls

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Korea Super 4 match live updates

India vs Korea LIVE SCORE Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India 0-0 Korea (1st quarter)

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

real estate, realty firms

Pune leads India's urban boom, expands 332% in 30 yrs, Delhi tops in size

Insurance

No GST from today: Health and life insurance premiums get cheaper early

"The promise should be fulfilled before the upcoming polls," he said.

Wangchuk also said the fast would be for 35 days and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) would be a "landmark" in their protest.

"The Leh Apex Body held an all-faith prayer service to give the message that our protest is peaceful, non-violent, and our demands are within the ambit of the Indian Constitution," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet announces ₹7,616 cr highway, railway projects in poll-bound Bihar

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata shifts stay to monitor Nepal situation amid network issues

Bombay High Court

Pune blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused after 12 years in jail

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to meet Mauritius PM in Varanasi, visit Dehradun to survey floods

school, Class, Students

Delhi govt flags water, electricity issues in 799 schools, calls for action

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Hunger strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon