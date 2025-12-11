Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sonowal flags off first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi

Sonowal flags off first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi

Sonowal said the hydrogen-powered vessel reflects India's growing technological capabilities and its commitment to sustainable energy

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday flagged off India's first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi, marking a key milestone in the country's push towards clean, and sustainable inland water transport.

At a ceremony held at Namo Ghat, the Ports, Shipping, and Waterways minister inaugurated the vessel's commercial operations.

Sonowal said the hydrogen-powered vessel reflects India's growing technological capabilities and its commitment to sustainable energy. "This is not just technological progress, but a sign that we are advancing confidently towards green energy and indigenous solutions," he said.

The minister said it was a matter of national pride that India has now joined the list of countries such as China, Norway, the Netherlands, and Japan that operate hydrogen-powered vessels.

 

"This proves that our technical capabilities are ready for the future. This has been made possible due to the Prime Minister's visionary leadership. The speed and approach with which every sector has been advancing has ensured that inland waterways now play an important role in India's development journey," he said in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State for Ayush, Food Safety and Drug Administration (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra, and Minister of State for Stamp and Court Fees and Registration (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal were among the public representatives present on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the initiative is part of the ongoing modernisation of India's inland waterways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has prioritised clean transport, improved connectivity and enhanced public convenience.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

