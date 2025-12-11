Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra Govt to prepare terms of reference for 7 water aerodromes in state

Andhra Govt to prepare terms of reference for 7 water aerodromes in state

The state government will likely go for a public hearing in one month, and based on the outcome of the hearing, it will apply for the environmental clearance

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given its nod to the Andhra Pradesh government to prepare Terms of Reference for constructing seven water aerodromes in the state, including one in Visakhapatnam, official sources said.

Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd, the implementing agency for the aerodromes, has approached the Ministry seeking its nod for preparing ToR for the projects. The approval is the first step towards applying for environmental clearance.

According to the sources, the government submitted proposals to construct aerodromes, besides Visakhapatnam, one each at Jalaput Lake and Sileru - Lambasing of Alluri Sitharama Raju District, Srisailam in Nandyal district, Kakinada, Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada and Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district.

 

"The EAC recommended the preparation of ToRs for all seven aerodromes with certain conditions. We are planning to construct three more water aerodromes at Konaseema, Araku and Tirupati. We are identifying land for these three water aerodromes," the sources told PTI.

The state government will go for a public hearing in one month and based on the outcome of the hearing, it will apply for the environmental clearance, sources added.

While recommending the preparation of ToR for Vizag water aerodrome, the EAC has noted that the Project Proponent (PP) has not consulted the Ministry of Civil Aviation with respect to the development of the project.

Further, the committee also noted that the PP has proposed using the same waterway which has been used by the Naval fleet. However, the Navy or Ministry of Defence has not been consulted.

"The PP shall obtain a NoC from the Ministry of Defence to ensure that the proposed activities do not interfere with or compromise defence-related operations in the vicinity," the EAC noted as one of the conditions.

The EAC advised that the PP shall obtain all requisite NoCs and statutory approvals from the concerned authorities, including the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and any other agencies as applicable.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu last year launched a seaplane demo flight from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Water aerodromes are constructed at huge waterbodies such as rivers, seas. Aircraft take off and landing is done on water.



First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

