Four killed, two injured in SUV-truck collision in Mandla district of MP

"An SUV collided with a speeding truck, which was carrying iron rods and coming from the opposite direction," Bichhiya police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Dhurve said

car accident, road accident

Press Trust of India Mandla (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Four persons were killed and two others injured after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred on the National Highway-30 near Barkheda village, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, around 1 am, an official said. "An SUV collided with a speeding truck, which was carrying iron rods and coming from the opposite direction," Bichhiya police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Dhurve said. Six persons were travelling in the SUV, of whom four were killed on the spot while two others suffered injuries, he said.

Three women and the driver of the SUV died in the incident, Dhurve said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital in Mandla. Due to the impact of the collision, the truck also overturned. Its driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SUVs road accident road accident deaths Accidents in India

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

