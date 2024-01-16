Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Designated terrorist Pannun issues fresh threats ahead of Republic Day

Designated terrorist, US based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued fresh threats ahead of Republic Day

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Designated terrorist, US based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued fresh threats ahead of Republic Day.
Several pictures that have gone viral on social media show pro-Khalistani graffiti in the national capital. The graffiti contained threats ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26. It claim that banned outfit SFJ aims to "avenge" the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nijjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada on June 18 last year by unknown men.
Sikhs for Justice was declared an 'Unlawful Association' by the Government of India on July 10, 2019.
Pannun, who was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, has been actively exhorting Punjab-based gangsters and youth over social media to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, NIA investigations have shown.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time, Pannun has issued such threats against India.
In December last year, he threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13. In November 2023, Pannun asked Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat. He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.
In September 2023, he asked Hindu-Canadians to leave Canada amid tensions erupted after the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The Ministry of External Affairs informed last year, that India has raised the matter of threats issued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with the United States and Canadian authorities.
Notably, Pannun has been on NIA's radar since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Family of Indian national charged in plot to kill Pannun approaches SC

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

Ram mandir: M S Dhoni receives invitation for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

SC stays HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah in Mathura

Rituals for Ram mandir's Pran Pratistha ceremony begin today. Details here

Co-producer of film Animal' moves Delhi HC seeking stay on OTT release

Delhi airport chaos LIVE: Extreme weather delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29, 2022.
Last year, the NIA confiscated the house and land of Pannun in Amritsar, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. These properties were earlier attached following orders passed by the government in two different cases.
NIA investigations have revealed that Pannun's organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was misusing cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth and to instigate them to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. It further emerged during the NIA investigations that Pannun was the main handler and controller of the SFJ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day Pro-Khalistan terrorists Khalistan issue Khalistan movement terrorist attacks terrorist groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon