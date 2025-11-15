Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Srinagar blast extremely tragic: Kejriwal questions govt on security lapses

Srinagar blast extremely tragic: Kejriwal questions govt on security lapses

He said the country was still recovering from the shock of the recent blast in Delhi when another explosion shook the nation

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed deep grief over the late-night explosion at a police station in Srinagar, calling the incident "extremely tragic and worrying." Several police personnel were reported killed, while others sustained injuries in the blast, which triggered fresh concerns over internal security.

In a post shared on X, Kejriwal said, "The news of the bomb blast at a police station in Srinagar late at night is extremely saddening and alarming. Several brave police personnel have been martyred, and many are injured. May the Almighty give strength to the families of the martyrs to bear this unbearable sorrow and grant a speedy recovery to the injured. My condolences are with the families of the victims."

 

He said the country was still recovering from the shock of the recent blast in Delhi when another explosion shook the nation. "The echo of the Delhi blast had not even subsided, and once again the country has been shaken by an explosion," he said.

Raising pointed questions over the handling of security, Kejriwal criticised the Centre and its agencies, seeking accountability from the Union Home Ministry. "It is important to ask the government what exactly is happening in the country? What are the government, security agencies, intelligence systems, and the Home Minister doing?" he asked.

He alleged that such incidents pointed to serious lapses in preparedness and coordination. "How and why has such a big compromise with national security been allowed to happen?" he said, demanding that the Centre present a clear explanation to the public.

Also Read

red fort blast

Red Fort explosion kills 8: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

Drone

Pak's ISI-backed drones sent for smuggling sense jamming, scoot back

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal to get govt accommodation within 10 days, SG tells Delhi HC

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Will you give up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Kejriwal added that maintaining internal security was a fundamental duty of the government and that repeated incidents of violence eroded public confidence. "The country wants answers," he said.

Meanwhile, at least nine people have died and several others were injured after a deadly blast occurred near the premises of Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, police said.

Security has been tightened across sensitive zones, and additional teams have been deployed as precautionary measures.

Soon after the explosion, Inspector General (IG) of the CRPF Pawan Kumar Sharma rushed to the site to oversee relief operations and assess the security measures.

Notably, the threads of the November 10 Delhi blast are linked to objectionable posters in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, for which an FIR was registered on October 19, sources have said, noting security forces took decisive action to bust an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module linked to the terror plot.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and cooperate with security forces as rescue and inquiry operations continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Red Fort blast: Police tracks down vehicles parked near exploded car

Srinagar, India-Pakistan war, conflict, army, security personnerl, vigil, ceasefire breach

9 killed in blast at J&K police station while handling seized explosives

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai during mission; pilot safe

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Patnaik congratulates BJP's Dholakia on Nuapada win, says BJD will fight on

Delhi air pollution

An escape from India's air pollution for those who can afford it

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon