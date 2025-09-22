Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Will you give up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

Will you give up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

Questioning the American companies operating in India, he said that the public expects action from the Prime Minister

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the nation and asked him to use 'swadeshi' before advocating to the public.

Sharing an X post, the AAP leader asked PM Modi if he would give up the alleged foreign goods used by him.

He wrote, "Prime Minister ji, you want the public to use Swadeshi. Will you yourself start using Swadeshi? Will you give up that foreign aeroplane you roam around in every day? Will you give up all the foreign goods you use throughout the day?"

 

Questioning the American companies operating in India, he said that the public expects action from the Prime Minister.

"Will you shut down the four American companies operating in India? Trump is insulting India and Indians every day. Won't you do something too? People expect action from their Prime Minister, not sermons," Kejriwal added.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

The Aam Aadmi Party: The Untold Story of a Political Uprising and its Undoing

From broom to bust: New book traces AAP's rise, drift, and undoingpremium

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

India must impose higher tariffs on US imports: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

India must impose higher tariffs on US imports, says Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Sunday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack and criticised PM Modi's advocacy for Swadeshi products and his handling of GST reforms.

Alleging hypocrisy in his lifestyle, AAP MP said to ANI, "PM Modi wears glasses from Italy, a watch from Switzerland, uses a phone from America, uses cars from Germany, and is loaded on foreign brands, and yet he tells people to use Swadeshi products."

He further alleged that India continues to import goods worth crores from the US and China, yet PM Modi continues to advocate for the adoption of indigenous products. "It is a matter of regret that the country now faces a Prime Minister who has crippled the economy, broken the back of the common man, and even crippled foreign policy," Singh added.

AAP's response comes after the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise Made in India products, as the newly approved Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms come into effect from September 22, the first day of 'Shardiya Navaratri'.

"We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi... every shop should be adorned with Swadeshi products," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh questions BJP on GST collections, seeks clarity on usage of money

Modi in Manipur

LAC, China on mind, PM Modi to visit Northeast for second time this monthpremium

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Will PM address Trump's ceasefire claims, H-1B visa concerns: Congress

US visa, H4, H1B

Telangana govt blames Centre for inaction on US H-1B visa fee hike

Prashant Bhushan, advocate

Prashant Bhushan alleges high-level corruption in Bihar land deal

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Made in India Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon