close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Bhiwandi, Kolkata, Arrah among world's top 10 cities with slowest traffic

As per the report, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, Kolkata, and Bihar's Arrah are among the 10 slowest cities in the world on the speed index

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three of the world's 10 slowest cities in terms of traffic speeds are in India, according to the findings by a US-based private non-profit research organisation.
As per the report, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, Kolkata, and Bihar's Arrah are among the 10 slowest cities in the world on the speed index.
The study, conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), covered over 1,200 cities in 152 countries.
According to the report -- 'The Fast, the Slow and the Congested: Urban Transportation in Rich And Poor Countries' -- the average travel speed of motor vehicles throughout the day is the highest in Flint (US), slowest in Bangladesh capital Dhaka, and is the most congested in Bogota (Colombia).
It also said nine of the 10 cities with the slowest uncongested speeds are in Bangladesh, India, and Nigeria.
Researchers used data from Google maps to analyse traffic in more than 1,000 cities having a population of over 300,000.

Also Read

Toll rises to 6 in building collapse in Bhiwandi; rescue ops continue

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Raj govt approves road safety task force, targets 50% accident reduction

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Meghalaya, nearby states; no loss of life

Kerala CM launches 7 mega projects at Cochin International Airport

Range of gifts, mementos given to PM Modi to be auctioned at NGMA

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Bhiwandi ranked 5th in the world's 20 slowest cities on the speed index, followed by Kolkata (6th) Arrah (7th), Bihar Sharif (11th) , Mumbai (13th), Aizawl (18th), Bengaluru (19th) and Shillong (20th).
On traffic congestion parameters, Bengaluru ranked 8th among the world's top 20 congested cities, followed by Mumbai (13th) and Delhi (20th).
Urban travellers in rich countries experience about 50 per cent higher speeds than travellers in poor countries, according to the report.
Between June 12 and November 5, 2019, NBER researchers collected 582,956,059 instances of 18,967,344 trips spanning across the 1,228 cities for their sample.
"For our three most populous countries, India, the US, and Indonesia, we collected 66 million, 57 million, and 13 million trip instances, in 173, 121, and 29 cities, respectively," the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Traffic Road

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon