Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

He said that the BJP government at the Centre has passed labour laws without discussing with the trade unions and benefitting corporate companies

IANS Chennai
Vaiko

Vaiko

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Leader of the MDMK and Member of Parliament, Vaiko, called upon Chief Minister MK Stalin to fulfil the demands of the Tamil Nadu unorganised workers federation.

The veteran leader, in a statement on Monday, said that the unorganised workers have been raising a constant dissent against the injustices of the Union government led by the BJP. He said that the BJP government at the Centre has passed labour laws without discussing with the trade unions and benefitting corporate companies.

He also said that there were no discussions in the parliament also while passing the labour laws. The MDMK leader in the statement said that the unorganised workers federation had condemned the act of the Union government which banned the two labour welfare laws.

Vaiko said that the labour welfare laws were achieved after long struggles by the construction workers union.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pass a resolution in the Tamil Nadu assembly to protect the unorganised workers' welfare boards constituted by the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Vaiko also said Stalin, who was leading Dravidian model government, supports the rightful demands of the workers of the unorganised sector.

Topics : M K Stalin | Vaiko | Tamil Nadu | workers

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

