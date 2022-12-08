Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs

The government has started a rural tourism scheme, offering concessions to prospective investors.



“According to the policy, the state government will promote tourism units that showcase rural life, art, culture, and heritage,” a senior tourism department said.



Local people in are expected to get employment through this scheme, called Rural Tourism Scheme.

Various sops are being offered under it. There will be concession in stamp duty. In the beginning 25 per cent stamp duty will be payable, but after the start of the tourism unit and on submitting the certificate, the amount will be reimbursed.



Other benefits include the following: Reimbursing payable and deposited state goods and services tax for 10 years; an interest subsidy of 9 per cent instead of 8 per cent on loans up to Rs 25 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana; land conservation and building plan approval will not be applicable to rural tourism units; promoting rural tourism in areas under the forest department in accordance with the provisions of the State Eco Tourism Policy; and approval and benefits on priority to local folk artists and handicraftsmen and rural start-ups.



The other highlight of the scheme is promoting rural guest houses with 6-10 rooms.



Agriculture tourism units will be set up on farm land on areas ranging from 2,000 square metres to two hectares (one hectare is roughly 10,000 square metres).



On average, 20-25 million tourists, domestic and foreign, visit the state every year.



Camping sites can be set up on agricultural land on a minimum area of 1,000 square metres and on a maximum of 1 hectare.



Caravan parks will be set up on a minimum area of 1,000 square metres and on a maximum of 1 hectare, on which facilities to park vehicles of guests will be developed.



The “Home Stay” (paying guest house) scheme, issued earlier by the tourism department, will be implemented in the . In this, houses with up to five rooms will be available for tourists.