State govt's schemes benefitted lakhs, Rajasthan becoming 'model state': CM

The chief minister said his vision for Rajasthan is that by 2030, every family in the state becomes prosperous by taking advantage of these schemes

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government's public welfare schemes have brought a positive change in the lives of lakhs of people and Rajasthan is now becoming a "model state" in the country.

Gehlot was addressing a programme organized to honour the beneficiaries of various schemes of the state government on the occasion of Rajasthan Day. According to officials, a large number of beneficiaries attended this programme online and offline.

Referring to various schemes of his government, including the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance, Chief Minister Gehlot said, "I am extremely satisfied that the benefits of the schemes brought by the government have reached lakhs of people and these programmes have brought about positive changes in their lives."

"Today, Rajasthan is becoming a model state and is among the fastest growing states in the country. Rajasthan is discussed in the country for having the best roads, best medical care, maximum number of universities and the most progressive Rajasthan," he said.

The chief minister said his vision for Rajasthan is that by 2030, every family in the state becomes prosperous by taking advantage of these schemes.

"We are working to improve the governance and it is our endeavour that more and more people can get the benefits of the schemes," Gehlot said.

After the programme, he also interacted with reporters and said the implementation of these schemes is now the priority of the state government.

"Implementation of the schemes is our top priority," he said.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara along with many ministers and MLAs were present in the programme. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma informed about the welfare schemes of the state government.

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

