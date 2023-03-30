Over 18,000 get offers in Rajasthan's IT job fairs in in the last two weeks



At least 70 companies, which were present during the job fair in Bharatpur on March 23-24, selected 5,700 youngsters out of the total 25,000 who took part in the event, the officials said. Over 18,000 youngsters have landed jobs during two IT job fairs organised by the Rajasthan government in the capital city of Jaipur and in Bharatpur in the last two weeks, state officials claimed.



“We are getting very good response from youths in these job fairs,” a state government official said. In Jaipur, 12,500 aspirants landed jobs at the fair -- also called Rajasthan ‘DigiFest’ -- between March 20 and 21. According to an official, a youth bagged an offer of Rs 36 lakh per annum.



“I got a job in an IT company at a job fair organised in Jaipur. I feel more job fairs like this should be organised as they offer various opportunities under one roof,” Vijay Meena, a commerce graduate said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently announced to organise 100 job fairs in one year. As part of this initiative, job fairs will be organized in every district.