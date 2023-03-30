close

Over 18,000 get offers in Rajasthan's IT job fairs in in the last two weeks

At least 70 companies, which were present during the job fair in Bharatpur on March 23-24, selected 5,700 youngsters out of the total 25,000 who took part in the event, the officials said

In Jaipur, 12,500 aspirants landed jobs at the fair -- also called Rajasthan ‘DigiFest’ -- between March 20 and 21. According to an official, a youth bagged an offer of Rs 36 lakh per annum.

Over 18,000 youngsters have landed jobs during two IT job fairs organised by the Rajasthan government in the capital city of Jaipur and in Bharatpur in the last two weeks, state officials claimed.
At least 70 companies, which were present during the job fair in Bharatpur on March 23-24, selected 5,700 youngsters out of the total 25,000 who took part in the event, the officials said.

In Jaipur, 12,500 aspirants landed jobs at the fair -- also called Rajasthan ‘DigiFest’ -- between March 20 and 21. According to an official, a youth bagged an offer of Rs 36 lakh per annum.
“We are getting very good response from youths in these job fairs,” a state government official said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently announced to organise 100 job fairs in one year. As part of this initiative, job fairs will be organized in every district.
“I got a job in an IT company at a job fair organised in Jaipur. I feel more job fairs like this should be organised as they offer various opportunities under one roof,” Vijay Meena, a commerce graduate said. 

