5.81 million farmers benefitted in ongoing Kharif season, says Centre

In the ongoing Kharif marketing season 2022-23 in states, 58.10 lakhs benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,01,475.06 crore, the Food and Public Distribution Ministry said on Tursday.

Approximately 492.60 LMT of paddy has been procured till December 26, in various procuring states in Kharif marketing season 2022-23.

A total of 47,621 rakes of foodgrains with an approximate quantity of 1,333 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) have been loaded from March 24, 2020 to December 26, 2022.

This is 18 per cent higher than the number of rakes moved during the corresponding period, i.e. from March 24, 2019 to December 26, 2021, it said.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)