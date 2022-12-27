JUST IN
MCD seeks support from NGOs, pvt firms for development of smart classes
Business Standard

5.81 million farmers benefitted in ongoing Kharif season, says Centre

In the ongoing Kharif marketing season 2022-23 in states, 58.10 lakhs farmers benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,01,475.06 crore, the Food and Public Distribution Ministry said on Tursday

Topics
farmers | Kharif season | Government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

farmers, agriculture

In the ongoing Kharif marketing season 2022-23 in states, 58.10 lakhs farmers benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,01,475.06 crore, the Food and Public Distribution Ministry said on Tursday.

Approximately 492.60 LMT of paddy has been procured till December 26, in various procuring states in Kharif marketing season 2022-23.

A total of 47,621 rakes of foodgrains with an approximate quantity of 1,333 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) have been loaded from March 24, 2020 to December 26, 2022.

This is 18 per cent higher than the number of rakes moved during the corresponding period, i.e. from March 24, 2019 to December 26, 2021, it said.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:51 IST

