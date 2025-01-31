Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, no injuries

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, no injuries

According to an official, the 8-metre-high rebar reinforcement cage, secured with ropes tied to a concrete block, for pillar number 105C collapsed onto the compound wall of a housing society

Trial runs on the Metro Line 2A and Line 7 in the western suburbs, ahead of its inauguration by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image: The Wadala-Thane Metro, also known as Metro 4, will be Mumbai's longest Metro line. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The steel reinforcement cage for a pillar of the Thane-Wadala Metro Line 4 collapsed on the premises of a housing society in Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 11 pm on Thursday at Suman Nagar Junction in the Chunabhatti area, they said.

According to an official, the 8-metre-high rebar reinforcement cage, secured with ropes tied to a concrete block, for pillar number 105C collapsed onto the compound wall of a housing society.

No one was injured, but the metal sheet of the society's security cabin was damaged, said an official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), adding that a team rushed to the spot for an inspection.

 

MMRDA has ordered an independent investigation into the incident, which will be completed within two days, the official said.

Also Read

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai metro lines 7, 2A get CCRS certification for full-speed operations

Fire, Mumbai Fire, NRI complex Fire

Fire at Mumbai's BKC metro basement halts services, no injuries reported

banks, asset reconstruction company, NARCL

NARCL eyes acquisition of stressed loans in Bareilly, Mumbai Metro One

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Aqua Line

Mumbai Metro-3 launch: Stations, timings & fares of city's underground line

Mumbai's first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

Mumbai's first underground Metro stretch from BKC to Aarey opens for public

The General Consultant DBEngineering-Hill-LBG, a German and US company, will conduct the investigation, and necessary action will be taken, the official said.

According to the MMRDA official, the bottom section of the cement concrete pillar had been built up to 4.5 metres, while work on the upper 8-metre reinforcement portion was still in progress when the incident occurred.

The official said a crane is usually used to hold the reinforcement cage in place. However, traffic police did not allow a crane at the busy junction, so the reinforcement was secured with ropes tied to a concrete block, the official said.

While dismantling temporary support structures (shuttering work), a metal fastener (turnbuckle) attached to the concrete block broke after being struck by an unknown object. This caused the ropes to loosen, and the reinforcement collapsed onto a nearby compound wall, the official added.

The Wadala-Thane Metro, also known as Metro 4, will be Mumbai's longest Metro line, spanning 32.32 kilometres with more than 30 stations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

air pollution, AQI

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; rain expected in early February

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi sees pleasant days and colder nights, rainfall expected soon

Premiumtoilet

NE states lag behind even as India improves girls' toilet facilities

Premiumhospital, ayushman, health

GBS in parts of Maharashtra: Likely reasons for disease's outbreak

Topics : Mumbai Metro Mumbai Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon