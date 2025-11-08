Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt clears AMNS' slurry pipeline plan for steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

Govt clears AMNS' slurry pipeline plan for steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

The slurry pipeline will transport iron ore in slurry form from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh, creating a cost-efficient logistics corridor that will reduce reliance on road and rail transport

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

The approval paves the way for implementing AMNS India’s 17 MTPA integrated steel plant with 8.2 MTPA planned in the first phase at Anakapalle.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

The Ministry of Steel has granted approval to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) for establishing an iron ore slurry pipeline from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh via Odisha, clearing the way for implementation of the company’s proposed 17 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant at Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh.
 
The approval has been accorded under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962, enabling AMNS India to obtain the right of way for areas through which the pipeline will pass, an official statement from Andhra Pradesh government said.
 
The slurry pipeline will transport iron ore in slurry form from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh, creating a cost-efficient logistics corridor that will reduce reliance on road and rail transport. The Anakapalle facility will be one of the largest greenfield steel plants in India.
 
 
The approval paves the way for implementing AMNS India’s 17 MTPA integrated steel plant with 8.2 MTPA planned in the first phase at Anakapalle.
 
Last week, the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recommended environmental clearance for the project’s first phase. With both environmental and pipeline approvals in place, the Anakapalle project is now set to move into the implementation stage.
 
Andhra Pradesh HRD, IT, Electronics and RTGS Minister Nara Lokesh said the AMNS project will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost local industry, and strengthen India’s position in the global steel supply chain.
   

Topics : ArcelorMittal Arcelor Steel producers Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

