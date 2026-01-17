Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cold wave grips Delhi, north India; check fog, snow, and rain forecast

IMD warns of cold wave and dense fog over Delhi and north India, with snowfall likely in the western Himalayan region and isolated rainfall forecast over parts of the northern plains

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, extending the winter chill beyond the northern states (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Delhi and large parts of north India remain in the grip of intense winter conditions, with cold wave and cold day conditions persisting across the region. The national capital witnessed biting cold on Saturday morning, with minimum temperatures hovering around 3–5 degrees Celsius, well below the seasonal average. Parts of Delhi-NCR also saw dense to very dense fog, reducing visibility during early morning hours and affecting road, rail and flight operations.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while dense fog is expected over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. In several pockets of western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, dense to very dense fog may prevail during night and morning hours. Maximum temperatures across the northern plains are likely to remain subdued, ranging between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius, adding to the chill.
 

Fog and cold alerts across the plains

Large swathes of the Indo-Gangetic plains are witnessing persistent foggy conditions. Bihar, West Bengal and parts of Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to see dense fog at isolated locations over the next few days. The IMD has warned that reduced visibility may continue during early morning and late night hours, particularly in low-lying and river-adjacent areas.
 
Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, extending the winter chill beyond the northern states. In parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, night temperatures are expected to remain 3–5 degrees below normal.

Snowfall and rain in the hills

The western Himalayan region continues to experience active winter weather. Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between January 16 and 22. Higher reaches may receive fresh snowfall, while lower hill areas could see intermittent rain.

Minimum temperatures in hill towns remain well below freezing in several locations. Srinagar is expected to record minimums around minus 3 to minus 5 degrees Celsius, while Shimla and Mussoorie may see lows between 0 and 2 degrees Celsius. These conditions are favourable for snow accumulation at higher altitudes, which could impact road connectivity in some areas.

Rainfall outlook for the plains

Some rainfall is also forecast over parts of the northern plains. Punjab may receive light rain on January 18, 19 and 22, while Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to see isolated showers on January 19 and 22. West Uttar Pradesh could receive light rainfall on January 22, providing some relief from the prolonged dry spell but also increasing the chill factor.

Gradual temperature rise ahead

Despite the current cold spell, the IMD expects a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–4 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. East India is likely to see stable temperatures initially, followed by a gradual rise later in the week.
 
Southern India, meanwhile, is expected to remain largely stable, with no major weather warnings. Coastal and interior regions may continue to see mild winter conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Topics : Delhi weather IMD weather forecast weather forecast Dense fog cold wave BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

