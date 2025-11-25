Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / As Mittal shifts base, UK minister says tax hikes are driving wealthy out

As Mittal shifts base, UK minister says tax hikes are driving wealthy out

Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle admitted that it is Labour's taxation regime that is causing the exodus of the super-rich

Britain’s Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle on Monday acknowledged concerns that wealthy individuals are exiting the country partly due to tax increases under Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

Kyle’s remarks come as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a package of about 30 billion pounds in tax increases and spending curbs to steady Britain’s public finances. (Photo: X/@@peterkyle)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Indian-origin steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal prepares to leave the United Kingdom (UK), Britain’s Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle on Monday acknowledged concerns that wealthy individuals are exiting the country partly due to tax increases under Keir Starmer’s Labour government.
 
In an interview with Sky News, Kyle was asked if he admits that it is Labour's taxation regime that is causing the exodus of the super-rich. "I do. I'm not going to duck the fact that we have put up taxes, and we've closed some of the loopholes for non-doms," he said.
 
Kyle’s remarks come as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a package of about 30 billion pounds in tax increases and spending curbs to steady Britain’s public finances. This follows her first budget last year, which sharply raised business taxes and scrapped the non-dom regime, measures that have accelerated an outflow of wealthy residents.
 
 
"Some people are going to leave because they are here because of how the old non-dom system worked," Kyle said.
 
The non-dom regime was a policy that allowed foreign nationals living in the UK to claim non-domiciled status for tax purposes, enabling them to avoid higher UK tax rates. The policy has been scrapped.

Also Read

Lakshmi Mittal

L N Mittal leaves UK ahead of proposed taxes on super-rich: Report

Tech Wrap November 25

Tech Wrap Nov 25: Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, OnePlus 15R, ChatGPT Shopping

embryo freezing

Delaying parenthood? Here's what to know about embryo freezing options

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Hindustan Power wins SECI bids for solar and battery storage projects

IndoSpace, Logistics park

IndoSpace Core acquires six logistics parks across India for ₹3,000 cr

People feel the need to leave the UK to succeed: Kyle

On being asked about Mittal’s decision to shift his tax residency to Switzerland, Kyle said he is concerned "whenever somebody feels they have to leave the UK in order to succeed".
 
"We've gone through a period where thousands of doctors have left the country. What I don't want to do as a country is focus just on the billionaires, because there are other people who have needed to leave," he added.
 
Kyle further pointed out that entrepreneurs, particularly early-stage founders, have been heading to the United States “in their droves” due to a lack of adequate funding at home. He said the government is working to reverse this trend by recapitalising financial markets to ensure businesses can grow in the UK rather than relocating overseas.

Mittal's exit

Indian-origin steel magnate Mittal, long based in Britain and a fixture on the UK’s richest billionaires list, has chosen to leave the country as the Labour government’s anticipated tax overhaul for the super-rich draws closer, according to a report by The Sunday Times.
 
Rajasthan-born Mittal has now taken up tax residency in Switzerland and is expected to spend much of his time in Dubai. With an estimated net worth of 15.4 billion pounds, he joins a growing list of business leaders exiting the UK due to tax concerns.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

More From This Section

containers, trucks, import, export

Why China's electric trucks are becoming world's biggest diesel disruptor

maths scholars

How China turned an old cement plant into a global home for mathematicians

Rice, Rice exports

Pakistan to export 100K tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, marking record trade

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wears a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 24, 2025 | Reuters

Australian senator barred from Parliament after wearing burqa in protest

Amazon

Amazon to invest $50 bn in AI infra for US govt after Meta, Anthropic

Topics : Lakshmi Mittal UK govt UK economy Billionaires wealth taxes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon