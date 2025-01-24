Business Standard

Submission of age, quota-related papers now mandatory for UPSC prelims

Submission of age, quota-related papers now mandatory for UPSC prelims

Earlier, such documents were to be uploaded after candidates qualified the preliminary test

The civil services preliminary examination 2025 will be held on May 25, a notice issued by the UPSC said. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

The Centre has made submission of documents in support of age and reservation-related claims mandatory by candidates while applying for the civil services preliminary examinations, according to recently notified rules.

Earlier, such documents were to be uploaded after candidates qualified the preliminary test.

The move comes in the backdrop of the controversy involving former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of cheating, wrongly availing Other Backward Class (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the government service. She has denied all allegations though.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

 

"A candidate who is willing to apply for civil services examination shall be required to apply on-line and submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, category (viz. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/ex-servicemen), educational qualification and service preference etc. as may be sought by the Commission alongwith the online application form," reads the civil services examination rules-2025 dated January 22.

The failure to provide the required information/documents along with the registration and online application form will entail cancellation of candidature for the examination, it said.

The civil services preliminary examination 2025 will be held on May 25, a notice issued by the UPSC said.

"The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 979 which include 38 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category, i.e. 12 vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 7 vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 10 vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 9 vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness," it said.

Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the Economically Weaker Sections and persons with benchmark disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government, the notice said.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in.

The online applications can be filled up to February 11, 2025 till 6 pm, it said.

"Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," the notice said.

UPSC civil services indian government IAS officers

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

