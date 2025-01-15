Business Standard

SC gives relief to ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in response to Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted relief to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and falsely claiming benefits under the OBC and disability quotas in the civil services examination, from arrest till February 14, according to a report by PTI.
 
A bench, consisting of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in response to Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail. The case will be heard again on February 14.

Who is Puja Khedkar?

According to various reports, Khedkar, an IAS officer from the 2023 batch, was ranked 841 in the UPSC exam. She comes from a family involved in public service, with her father, Dilip Khedkar, being a retired officer.
 
 
Khedkar is accused of providing false information in her 2022 UPSC exam application to gain reservation benefits. However, she has denied the accusations. Following the reports of false documentation, the UPSC later suspended her candidature.
 
She had also faced criticism for asking for special privileges, including a separate office, an official car, and using a beacon on her personal car without permission. Due to complaints about her actions, she was transferred from Pune to Washim. Pune District Collector, Suhas Diwase, even sent a report about Khedkar and her father’s improper behaviour to the state government.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

