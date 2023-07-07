India's most successful captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday (July 7, 2023). BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja led birthday wishes on Twitter. Jay Shah wrote "Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe," while Jadeja stated "My go-to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See u soon in yellow."Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ogeFGRXhI2— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 7, 2023My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.see u soon in yellow #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he continued to play in the world's richest cricket league, Indian Premier League. Despite age not being on his side, 'Thala' Dhoni promised his die-hard and crazy fans that he would do everything possible to return to IPL 2024. He led Chennai Super Kings to the 5th title by winning the IPL 2023. Despite suffering from a knee injury, MSD didn't miss a match during IPL 2023, and a sea of fans turned up to every stadium to witness Dhoni's magic.WATCH MS Dhoni's best stumpingsMS Dhoni international careerBatting Career Summary (International career)FormatMatchesInningsNORunsHSAvgBFSR100200504s6sTest9014416487622438.1824859.12613354478ODI350297841077318350.61230387.5610073826229T20I98854216175637.61282126.100211652IPL2502188750828438.83739135.90024349239MS Dhoni's captaincy recordsOnly captain to win ICC ODI World, Champions Trophy, and ICC T20 World.Only India captain to lead the team in 200 ODIs.With 110 wins, Dhoni is the only captain to win more than 100 matches for India.60 games - Dhoni holds the record of captaining the most number of matches as a wicket-keeper in Test cricket.Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023Happy birthday my favourite @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/KWF83qlOhb— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 7, 2023Happy birthday Mahi bhai I remember the conversations we’ve had and all the advice you’ve given me. Wishing you the best always @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wAynPhJrVa— Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) July 7, 2023Captain. Leader. Legend! Wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday Here's a birthday treat for all the fans - seconds of vintage MSD https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023Wishing the legend and the greatest ever to play the sport a very happy birthday! May each and everyone of our great country have the honour and the privilege of experiencing your leadership firsthand someday in every aspect of life..greatest leader!! pic.twitter.com/KWGkkiNEuL— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) July 7, 2023WATCH MS Dhoni's brilliant knocks here