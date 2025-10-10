Suicides by housewives high in states where domestic violence is normalised

Suicides among housewives are higher in states where domestic violence has societal acceptance and fewer cases of cruelty are reported, data from a national report on crimes shows.

Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported the most suicides by housewives in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, which typically publishes its reports after yearly gaps. West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh reported high numbers of such deaths. Tamil Nadu, an industrial powerhouse where the female labour participation is higher than the national average, reported 3,000 deaths — the highest in India.