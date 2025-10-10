Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suicides by housewives high in states where domestic violence is normalised

Societal acceptance of abuse, rather than its actual frequency, may shape how women respond to distress

Societal acceptance of abuse, rather than its actual frequency, may shape how women respond to distress

Data in the two reports shows that where domestic violence is normalised, it is less likely to be reported and more likely to end in self-harm | Photo: ANI

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Suicides among housewives are higher in states where domestic violence has societal acceptance and fewer cases of cruelty are reported, data from a national report on crimes shows.
 
Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported the most suicides by housewives in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, which typically publishes its reports after yearly gaps. West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh reported high numbers of such deaths. Tamil Nadu, an industrial powerhouse where the female labour participation is higher than the national average, reported 3,000 deaths — the highest in India. 
 
However, when
