Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Sule said Pune's IT park, despite housing top global tech firms and holding global business significance, lacks a dedicated agency to manage its infrastructure needs

Sule said that to avoid inconvenience, there is an urgent need to set up an independent authority encompassing Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, and adjoining areas (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to establish an independent authority to address infrastructure-related issues in and around an IT park in Pune's Hinjawadi area.

Known as the biggest IT hub in Pune's western part, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park houses big and small IT/ITES companies and other establishments, employing hundreds.

In a letter to the chief minister on Friday, Sule said while the IT park is home to several leading global information technology companies and holds a prominent place on the global business map, it lacks a dedicated agency to oversee its infrastructure needs.

 

"There is a significant delay in resolving infrastructure-related issues in the areas of Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi, Maan, and Marunji. Citizens are compelled to follow up with multiple agencies such as the MIDC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, PMRDA, Mahavitaran, Metro, and Police. Since many of the issues are interlinked, resolving them becomes complex and time-consuming," the Baramati MP wrote.

She said that to avoid inconvenience, there is an urgent need to set up an independent authority encompassing Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, and adjoining areas.

"A competent officer should be appointed to head this authority," Sule said.

An independent authority will ease the process for citizens to raise and resolve their grievances in a timely manner, she wrote, requesting Fadnavis to take serious cognisance of the matter.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

