Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Yoga great example of India's soft power, our shared legacy: Prez Murmu

Yoga great example of India's soft power, our shared legacy: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday described yoga as a shining example of India's soft power and said it has now become a shared legacy of entire mankind.

Addressing a programme here at the police lines on the occasion of yoga day the President said that ever since the United Nations adopted India's proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), most countries across the world have made yoga a part of their daily lives and are benefitting from it.

"It has now become a shared legacy of the entire mankind," she said.

Citing examples of yoga's growing international popularity, she mentioned Kuwaiti yoga practitioner Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al Sabah, who was conferred with the Padma Shri by the government of India for promoting yoga and unifying cultures through it.

 

"Yoga is not connected with any religion, sect or community. It is an art of leading a healthy life," the President said, appealing to everyone to embrace it as a daily practice for mental and physical well-being.

Also Read

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha planning to include yoga in school curriculum, health schemes: CM

Modi, Narendra Modi, modi yoga

Yoga is humanity's 'pause button' in times of crisis, says PM Modi

Yoga, Yog

International Yoga Day 2025 essays for students in 100, 200, and 300 words

Yoga, Yog

International Yoga Day 2025: 50+ inspiring quotes to share and reflect on

wrist pain from typing

International Yoga Day: Wrist pain from screen overuse? Try these stretches

She said yoga is effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, boosting immunity, and connecting the mind, body and soul.

Murmu concluded her three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh, who also attended the event, said yoga is India's priceless gift to the world.

"India is already playing its role as the 'Vishwa Guru' in the form of yoga," he said.

State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present at the event where a large number of people from different walks of life performed yoga asanas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Ax-4 launch halted indefinitely, Isro crew to return after Nasa stand-down

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot

Congress favours Hindi, but English opens new avenues: Ashok Gehlot

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rs 8,000 crore plan in works to clean Yamuna, fix drainage: Delhi CM

Topics : International Yoga Day Droupadi Murmu yoga International Day of Yoga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon