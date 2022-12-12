JUST IN
Canada's immigration backlog shrinks to 2.2 mn, reveals IRCC data
Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC
Japan's wholesale inflation near steady at 9.3% as commodity prices ease
Palestine slams US pressure over updating companies in Israeli settlements
Methane from Nord Stream leakages may threaten ecosystem: Research
Paul Silas, three-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
South Sudan declares measles outbreak; reports 2,471 cases, 31 deaths
PM Sharif's son Suleman arrives in Pakistan after four years in self-exile
Four hit with corruption charges over EU lobbying scandal, two released
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle's Christmas concert in Wisconsin
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
79% households in Afghanistan suffer water shortage, shows survey
Business Standard

Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised

The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions

Topics
sri lanka | Cyclone

IANS  |  Colombo 

Cyclone Mandous
Cyclone Mandous (Photo: Reuters)

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous.

The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated.

The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 11:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.