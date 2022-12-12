Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rains, landslides in Kerala; IMD issues red alert in 10 districts
3 killed, 4 injured in Philippines as tropical cyclone Ma-on intensifies
Tropical storm Darby forms far off Mexico's Pacific coast as Bonnie fades
Heavy rain alert for Maha from July 6 to 8; 3 injured in Mumbai landslide
Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy rains damage houses, uproot trees in Assam
-
Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous.
The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.
DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated.
The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 11:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU