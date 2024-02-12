Supreme Court allows NewsClick to withdraw plea, approach ITAT for relief

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed online news portal NewsClick to withdraw its petition challenging income tax assessment notices against it so as to move the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for relief.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said the ITAT is to hear the matter, including applications for early hearing and interim relief.



The bench was hearing the online news portal's plea against two income tax notices.

NewsClick moved the Court challenging income tax assessment orders of 3 November 2023 and 20 February 2023. The Delhi High Court had rejected its plea in the matter in November last year, saying the news portal has a lot to answer when it comes to its financial dealings.

NewsClick then moved the Supreme Court. The apex court had sought a response from the Commissioner of the Central Income Tax Circle in January.

NewsClick told the apex court on Monday that the Income Tax department had passed a final order regarding the notices in question, and it would like to approach the tribunal for relief.

The portal also said it was facing difficulties in paying the wages of employees.