Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

"Why don't you move the NGT? There is is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Ganga Pollution

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

