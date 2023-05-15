close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tihar Jail SP transfers two inmates to Satyendra Jain's cell; gets notice

The Tihar Jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain arrives for a special session of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Delhi, at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi. Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, May 30

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tihar Jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell, officials said on Monday.

Jain had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

The superintendent transferred the inmates without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, a senior official said.

When the jail administration came to know about it, a show cause notice was issued to the concerned officer who then transferred the inmates back, he said.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step," the official said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

Also Read

Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Rpt

Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs, 3 head warders

CRPF tasked to oversee security in violence-hit Manipur: Officials

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC questions jail authorities over inaction

Influential people get all kinds of favours: Ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

No call to go to Delhi, govt will be formed at auspicious time: Shivakumar

Indian national allegedly shot dead by cop in Uganda over Rs 46,000 loan

Day after riots in Maha's Akola, Internet cut off, uneasy calm prevails

Banned Garo National Liberation Army regrouping in west Meghalaya: Official

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satyendar Jain AAP

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Consumer preference, govt push make millets the darling of FMCG companies

FMCG
2 min read

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Shadowfax
2 min read

Banned Garo National Liberation Army regrouping in west Meghalaya: Official

Gun
2 min read

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi
2 min read

Layoffs also harm shareholder returns in the long term: Gartner report

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon