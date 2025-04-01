SC upholds Piramal Capital & Housing Finance's resolution plan for DHFL

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited’s resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The top court also ordered that all monies related to fraudulent transactions recovered under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should be paid to the successful bidder, that is, Piramal, and not to the lenders of DHFL.
A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma overruled the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) judgment which had said that the recovered money should go to lenders. The appellate tribunal had also held DHFL’s resolution plan illegal.
“Judgment and order by NCLAT is set aside. Order by the NCLT is upheld. NCLT shall decide avoidance applications. Recoveries from avoidance shall be given to Committee of Creditors (CoC). Recoveries from fraudulent transactions must be paid to the successful resolution applicant (that is Piramal),” the apex court said.
Under the IBC, avoidance transactions are financial deals by a borrower (in this case DHFL), which put the lenders at a disadvantage or give preference to some lenders over others. A committee of creditors is a group of financial creditors or lenders who represent a company in the insolvency process.
In its order on Tuesday, the apex court also observed that the NCLT has little say in approving or rejecting a resolution plan and, in this case, Piramal’s plan was compliant with banking laws.
The NCLAT had in January 2022 directed that recoveries made in avoidance applications filed under Section 66 of the IBC can only accrue for the benefit of the lenders. It had, however, approved the resolution plan of Piramal. The resolution plan proposed by Piramal Capital to take over DHFL had provided that these recoveries would be appropriated at an ascribed value of Re 1.
63 Moons Technologies Limited had, however, challenged this part of the resolution plan before the NCLAT, and the appellate tribunal had allowed the latter’s plea.
In its appeal, 63 Moons asked whether the Piramal Group could appropriate all recoveries from avoidance applications filed under Section 66 of the IBC just because the CoC had agreed to assign a completely arbitrary and unrealistic value of one rupee. 63 Moons had argued before the adjudicating authorities that the Piramal Group could not appropriate all recovery from the vast amount of DHFL loans listed in 'avoidance applications' under Section 66 of the IBC.
The NCLAT had ruled that all recoveries from avoidance transactions should go for the benefit of only the lenders and not the successful resolution applicant. Piramal Capital then challenged the NCLAT order, following which the top court ruled in its favour on Tuesday.