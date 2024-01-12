Sensex (    %)
                        
Suspected terrorists fire upon Army vehicles in J&K; no one injured

The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said

Photo: Shutterstock

Representational Image

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Suspected terrorists fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, prompting security forces to launch a search operation, officials said.
No security personnel was injured in the attack, they said.
"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress," the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.
The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said.
The incident came after a high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil design of terrorists in the region.

Topics : Jammu Kashmir crisis terrorist attacks Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Army Indian Army Poonch Poonch firing

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

