Number of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases cross 1,000-mark in India

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) confirmed the detection of 1,104 cases of the JN.1 variant till Friday evening. Covid-19 cases, however, have been seeing a downward trend, with active cases falling to 3,368, from 4,374 last week.

Fourteen states and union territories reported no fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Samples of JN.1 cases have been found across sixteen states and union territories, with Karnataka reporting the maximum cases at 214. Andhra Pradesh (189 cases), Maharashtra (170 cases), and Kerala (154 cases) followed Karnataka as the next worst-affected states by the JN.1 variant.

According to data updated on the INSACOG website, 960 of the 1,104 JN.1 cases have been detected from samples sent for genome sequencing in December 2023, whereas 33 were found with the new variant from Covid-19 positive samples sent in November 2023.

Speaking on the reason behind the rise in JN.1 cases, Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head of Critical Care, S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim said that Covid-appropriate behaviour was marginally implemented during the festive season, leading to an increase in cases of the JN.1 variant. The change in weather has also heightened the transmission of viral illnesses.

“Considering that states have been instructed to regularly monitor and report district-wise cases from all health facilities to facilitate early detection of the virus. This increase in reporting could have contributed to the rising numbers,” he added.

On Friday, India reported 609 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national active case tally to 3,368. The country also reported three fatalities, with Kerala recording two deaths and Karnataka recording one death, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Karnataka reported 240 fresh cases, taking the state’s active cases to 993. The state has reported 27 deaths since December 17, when the first JN.1 case was discovered in India. It was followed by Maharashtra, which reported 824 active cases, with the state reporting 144 fresh cases on Friday.

Kerala continued to witness a drop in active cases, with the state reporting more discharges than the number of fresh infections on Friday. The state reported 137 discharges as opposed to 72 fresh cases, taking the state’s active caseload to 546.

The country has recorded 99 deaths across sixteen states and union territories due to the Covid-19 infection since December 18, with Kerala reporting the most deaths at 410. It is followed by Karnataka (27 deaths), Maharashtra with seven deaths, Tamil Nadu with four deaths, and the rest reporting one fatality each.

Speaking of the people affected by the variant, Saseedharan said that only a small number of cases require hospitalisation, and the majority of those needing hospital care are individuals with severe comorbidities. Therefore, it is essential to caution this specific population group (with severe comorbidities) to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “The country's recovery rate stands at more than 98 per cent, and almost all infected individuals are recuperating with simple symptomatic treatment,” he added.