Kai po che: All you need to know about ongoing Ahmedabad Kite festival 2024

The 33rd International Kite Festival, a spectacular event that paints the sky with vibrant colours, is underway in India, known for its rich cultural tapestry. This year's extravaganza, which is held every year by Gujarat Tourism, is turning out to be a captivating display of kite-flying talent from around the world.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel stated on the occasion of the inauguration of the International Kite Festival 2024 that the economy of the nation is arriving at new levels through the industries and business development in the country because of the “ground breaking philosophy and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He added that “under the visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Modi, the kite of the country's improvement is taking off the sky.

Inauguration ceremony by Chief Minister of Gujarat

With the inauguration by Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, the grand occasion started January 7, at 8 am. Adding to the festive environment, Shri Mulabhai Bera, State Tourism Minister will likewise be available.

The chief Minister Patel will effectively take part in kite flying, establishing the vibe for a drawing in and cheerful festival.

The Global Participation in the 33rd International Kite Festival

The celebration brags a great lineup of members. A sum of 153 global kite flyers from 55 nations, including Argentina, Japan, US, Australia, Germany, and many more nations are showcasing their skills with their inventive and talented kite-flying presentations.

Alongside, 68 national kite flyers from 12 Indian states and 865 local kite flyers from 23 Gujarat cities added to the dynamic scene.

International Kite Festival 2024: Itinerary details

The long weekend celebration unfurls at different areas, offering assorted experiences to participants:

• 7th Jan 2024 Inauguration at Ahmedabad

• 8th Jan 2024 Vadodara & Ahmedabad

• 9th Jan 2024 Kevadiya, Dwarka & Ahmedabad

• 10th Jan 2024 Surat, Rajkot & Ahmedabad

• 11th Jan 2024 Dhordo, Vadnagar & Ahmedabad

• 12th Jan 2024 Nadabet & Ahmedabad 13th

• 14th Jan 2024 Ahmedabad.

The core of the festivities lies at Sabarmati Riverfront, with a section from Vallabh Sadan Temple, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad. The occasion is running from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm, guaranteeing an exhilarating experience for all participants.

Kite Festival Competitions 2024: How to Participate?

Taking part in the kite celebration contests guarantees an exhibit of your abilities as well as a remarkable experience loaded up with fun and energy. This is the way you can be a part of the Ahmedabad International Kite Festival:

1. Go to the official website or ticketing platform.

2. Choose your desired date and type of ticket.

3. Give essential details for booking.

4. Submit the safe and secure payment process.

5. Later you will get a confirmation and e-ticket via email or on the platform.

6. Show your e-ticket at the festival for entry.