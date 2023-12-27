Sensex (    %)
                        
Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road in J-K

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said

Baramulla encounter

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said.
A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said.
The traffic has been restored on the road.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Srinagar Baramulla IED blast

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

