Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suvendu Adhikari seeks CBI probe into RG Kar Medical College death case

He further criticised the state government, saying, "Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the State Government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. (Phot: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He also urged student communities to protest against the state government's lackadaisical response.
Taking to the social media platform X, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The body of the second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College, found dead inside the Seminar Hall on the 3rd floor of the emergency building under mysterious circumstances, reportedly had injury marks."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Unconfirmed reports suggest signs of strangulation and traces of seminal fluid. This appears to be a clear case of murder, possibly involving rape. The case should be immediately transferred to the CBI," he added.
He further criticised the state government, saying, "Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the State Government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee, which bizarrely includes some interns. It seems the government is either trying to cover up its negligence or is not taking this matter seriously."
"I urge the student community, especially medical students, to protest vigorously against the State Government's complacent attitude. I will provide all the support necessary to ensure justice for the deceased student," the BJP leader stated.
Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy commented on the incident, stating, "I learned that this student is from our constituency. I have reviewed all the documents and investigated the matter. We hope the accused will be arrested and punished soon."

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Kannur airport, to visit landslide-hit areas of Wayanad

Maternity penalty: 75% mothers face career hurdles after leave - Report

No free water to people with annual income exceeding Rs 50,000 in Himachal

Rs 10,100 premium tatkal ticket fee for B'luru-Kolkata train shocks public

President Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste to strengthen bilateral ties

On Friday evening, a group of students organized a candlelight march in the city following the discovery of the postgraduate trainee doctor's body.
The death of the second-year medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning has sparked a political storm in West Bengal. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has also demanded a CBI investigation and a re-postmortem by a Central Government hospital.
"The condition in which her body was found--completely naked with bruises--suggests she was raped and then murdered. We demand a CBI investigation. A postmortem should not be conducted after evening, yet it was done here. If the postmortem is carried out under the state system, the truth will be buried," Paul asserted.
She further insisted on a re-postmortem by a central government hospital, stating, "We want a re-postmortem by a central government hospital. This is all we demand to ensure she receives justice."
The body of the medical student was later taken from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to her residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Suvendu Adhikari leads 'victims' of post-poll violence to governor's house

Suvendu Adhikari moves HC over post-poll violence in West Bengal

LS polls: BJP gains ground as TMC struggles in Adhikari's backyard Kanthi

Sandeshkhali woman revokes rape case against TMC men, alleges BJP coercion

ECI permitted WB to pay ex-gratia to families affected by storm: Adhikari

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari BJP CBI West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon