Rs 10,100 premium tatkal ticket fee for B'luru-Kolkata train shocks public

A premium tatkal ticket for the SMVB Howrah Express, a superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Kolkata, was priced at an astounding Rs 10,100, shocking netizens on the exorbitant pricing of an otherwise budget-friendly travel route. This exorbitant figure came to light through a Reddit post on Friday, where users expressed their astonishment and criticism of the "dynamic pricing system" employed by Indian Railways.

The Reddit user who posted the information was baffled by the high cost, particularly for a 2nd AC (2A) ticket on what is considered an ordinary superfast train. The user highlighted the stark difference between the premium tatkal fare and the regular 2A ticket, which is typically priced at Rs 2,900.

"Who would be willing to pay over Rs 10,000 for a 2A ticket when a regular fare is just Rs 2.9k?" the user questioned, pointing out the significant disparity.

Indian Railways premium tatkal category

The high cost of this ticket is linked to the premium tatkal category, which was introduced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Unlike the traditional tatkal system, where prices are fixed, premium tatkal follows a dynamic pricing model. This means that as demand increases, so does the ticket price, leading to potentially steep costs.



Accoridng to erail.in, "The minimum Premium fare is the basic train fare plus the Tatkal charges, which vary from 10 per cent to 30 per cent with an upper limit depending on the class of travel. The maximum premium is up to 30 per cent of the base fare or Rs 400 (whichever is higher)."

The dynamic pricing model has drawn sharp criticism from many Reddit users. One commenter dismissed the system as "useless" and argued that the seats should either fall under the tatkal or general quota. The current structure, according to the user, leaves too few seats for general booking, further exacerbating the problem.

'Cheaper to travel without a ticket'

Another commenter took a more practical stance, suggesting that one could avoid the high cost by travelling without a ticket in the 2nd AC class and simply paying the fine, which would likely be less than Rs 10,000.

Indian Railways fines for travelling without a ticket on a train start at Rs 250 and can go up to Rs 1,000. However, those caught without a ticket can also face prison time for up to six months, Refusal to pay the fine can also lead to passengers being booked under Section 137 of the Railways Act, or fined by a magistrate.

Flights vs train travel in India

The discussion also touched on the broader implications of such pricing, particularly when compared to air travel. Economy-class flights between Bengaluru and Kolkata in August can range from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000, depending on factors like timing, upgrades, and additional services. Flights, which take around 2 hours and 40 minutes, offer a stark contrast to the 29-hour journey by train, traditionally seen as a more budget-friendly option.

However, some users pointed out that for some passengers, such as those with medical conditions or other constraints, flying might not be an option, forcing them to bear the high costs of train travel.

"There are folks who cannot fly due to medical reasons. They are being squeezed by these new policies," one user argued.

As train fares approach or even exceed the cost of air travel, questions are being raised about the fairness and sustainability of such a pricing model, especially for a service that has traditionally been viewed as a more affordable alternative to flying.

