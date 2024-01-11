Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Money laundering case: SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail by 6 months

On October 12 last year, the top court extended by three months the interim bail of Malik in the case

NCP leader Nawab Malik. Photo: ANI

Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court's July 13, 2023, order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.
A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the medical bail granted to Malik after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said the probe agency has no objection to it.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On October 12 last year, the top court extended by three months the interim bail of Malik in the case.
Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court's July 13, 2023, order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The top court had earlier noted that Malik is suffering from kidney ailment and his condition has not improved since August 11 last year when he was granted interim bail for two months.
The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.
Malik had sought relief from the high court, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.
The high court had said it will hear his plea seeking bail on merit after two weeks.
The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read

Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

Bombay HC refuses NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds

SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail on medical grounds by three months

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief

Uttar Pradesh to have 5 more airports in one month: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

Ongoing India-UK FTA could be brought to successful conclusion: PM Sunak

Delhi AIIMS takes steps to address bed availability, patient comfort

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra money laundering case Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon