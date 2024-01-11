Sensex (    %)
                        
Uttar Pradesh to have 5 more airports in one month: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Scindia said

Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.
He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.
Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Scindia said.
The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.
On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya.
Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.
The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the state.
Regarding Ayodhya airport, Scindia said the second phase expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city.
The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Uttar Pradesh Airports

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

