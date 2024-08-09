Business Standard
Swift restoration of peace, normalcy need of hour: Cong congratulates Yunus

We sincerely hope that normalcy and peace returns in Bangladesh, our neighbour, Kharge said

Kharge said On behalf of Congress, I extend our good wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

The Congress on Thursday congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, with Rahul Gandhi saying that a swift restoration of peace and normalcy in that country is the need of the hour.
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina who abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our good wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government."

"We sincerely hope that normalcy and peace returns in Bangladesh, our neighbour, with whom we Indians share a historic relationship. We pray for the safety of all the Bangladeshi people, including all the minorities," Kharge said.
In a post on X, Gandhi also congratulated Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.
"A swift restoration of peace and normalcy is the need of the hour," the former Congress chief said.
Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.
A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state's affairs. Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, were also part of the advisory council.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

