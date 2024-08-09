CAQM issues advisory to curb open waste burning, cites poor GRAP compliance

Centre's air quality panel has issued a new advisory to curb the open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass. File photo: PTI

The Centre's air quality panel has issued a new advisory to curb the open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass, including wood, dried leaves and other organic matter, in Delhi, stating that despite previous advisories, compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II has been "far from satisfactory". In a bid to address the worsening air quality in Delhi during the winter months, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas issued an advisory and directed the additional chief secretary of the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to ensure that resident welfare associations (RWAs) provide electric heaters to their security staff and other service workers.

This measure is intended to prevent them from resorting to open burning of biomass for warmth, which is a common practice during the winter months.

The commission highlighted that despite previous advisories, compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II has been "far from satisfactory".

The GRAP, an emergency response plan activated during periods of particularly poor air quality, specifically calls for RWAs to ensure that security personnel are equipped with electric heaters to avoid the need for open fires.

"The uncontrolled burning of mixed solid waste and biomass is a major, consistent source of air pollution, particularly during winter. This not only harms air quality but also poses significant health risks," the advisory said.

The commission said a review of past measures indicates that many residential complexes and RWAs have failed to comply with these directives, leading to continued reliance on burning biomass for heating.

The advisory urges RWAs and other residential societies to take immediate corrective actions by providing electric heaters or other suitable alternatives to their security and service staff.

Furthermore, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and municipal bodies have been advised to widely disseminate this information to all RWAs in Delhi.

They have also been tasked with monitoring the implementation of these measures and reporting back to the commission periodically.