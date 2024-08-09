Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CAQM issues advisory to curb open waste burning, cites poor GRAP compliance

The commission said a review of past measures indicates that many residential complexes and RWAs have failed to comply with directives

stubble burning

Centre's air quality panel has issued a new advisory to curb the open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass. File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre's air quality panel has issued a new advisory to curb the open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass, including wood, dried leaves and other organic matter, in Delhi, stating that despite previous advisories, compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II has been "far from satisfactory".
In a bid to address the worsening air quality in Delhi during the winter months, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas issued an advisory and directed the additional chief secretary of the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to ensure that resident welfare associations (RWAs) provide electric heaters to their security staff and other service workers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This measure is intended to prevent them from resorting to open burning of biomass for warmth, which is a common practice during the winter months.
The commission highlighted that despite previous advisories, compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II has been "far from satisfactory".
The GRAP, an emergency response plan activated during periods of particularly poor air quality, specifically calls for RWAs to ensure that security personnel are equipped with electric heaters to avoid the need for open fires.
"The uncontrolled burning of mixed solid waste and biomass is a major, consistent source of air pollution, particularly during winter. This not only harms air quality but also poses significant health risks," the advisory said.
The commission said a review of past measures indicates that many residential complexes and RWAs have failed to comply with these directives, leading to continued reliance on burning biomass for heating.

More From This Section

B'desh unrest: Over 7,200 Indian students have returned, says govt

2,100 tribal students to be trained in chip technology at IISc: Govt

AAI received passenger fee of Rs 2,032 cr from six leased airports: Govt

Govt to review design of dams vulnerable to glacial lake outburst floods

Waqf Bill referred to joint committee of Parliament amid Opposition uproar

The advisory urges RWAs and other residential societies to take immediate corrective actions by providing electric heaters or other suitable alternatives to their security and service staff.
Furthermore, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies and municipal bodies have been advised to widely disseminate this information to all RWAs in Delhi.
They have also been tasked with monitoring the implementation of these measures and reporting back to the commission periodically.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Relief from prolonged humidity after parts of Delhi receive rainfall

Delhi's action plan to check air pollution to launch from Jun 15: Gopal Rai

Delhi records below average minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees, says IMD

Delhi logs best air quality for Feb in 9 years, AQI below 200 on most days

Rare triple-dip La Nina behind unusual AQ trend in India in 2022-23: Study

Topics : Air Quality Index Air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon