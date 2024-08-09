B'desh unrest: Over 7,200 Indian students have returned, says govt

More than 7,200 Indian students have returned to India in the past couple of weeks. Photo: Shutterstock

More than 7,200 Indian students have returned to India in the past couple of weeks ending August 1 in view of the situation in Bangladesh, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response, also said that as per available records, there are about 19,000 Indian citizens, including over 9,000 students, living in Bangladesh. He was asked the total number of Indians living in Bangladesh for the purpose of education or business, the number of people of Gujarat living in Bangladesh, and whether any special campaign has been started to evacuate Indian citizens from the violence-hit neighbouring country.

The minister was also asked about the number of citizens brought back to India so far.

Indian students in Bangladesh are from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, among others. State-wise list is not maintained by our Mission and Posts in Bangladesh, the Union minister said.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting in the voluntary return of Indian nationals, he said.

They are also coordinating with the authorities concerned of Bangladesh for their safety and security during stay as well as movement to the airports and to land ports along India-Bangladesh border.

"Ministry of External Affairs has also been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens arriving at land ports and airports. Over 7,200 Indian students have returned to India till 01 August 2024, starting from 18 July 2024," Singh said.

State-wise list of Indian nationals who have "voluntarily departed from Bangladesh is not maintained by our Mission and Posts in Bangladesh," the minister added.

In a separate query, he was also asked whether it is a fact that Indian students' intake in Canadian universities has dipped in recent years due to strained relations with Canada, and if so, the details of students enrolled there during the last three years, year-wise.

The minister of state for external affairs shared data and said as per information obtained from the website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Indian student intake at Canadian universities has "increased over the last three years".

As per the shared data, the corresponding figures were -- 2,16,360 (in 2021) 3,18,380 (in 2022) and 4,27,085 (in 2023).

In a separate question, he was asked whether the government is aware about the "growing Chinese influence" on India's neighbouring countries.

Singh, in his written response, said the "government keeps abreast of all activities in India's neighbourhood that impinge on its interests".

"Neighbourhood First Policy continues to guide our approach to our neighbouring countries. It has resulted in outcome-oriented engagements, strong development partnerships, physical, digital and economic connectivity as well as vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges. India is an active partner of its neighbours, with extensive education, culture, trade and investment linkages.

"Our relations with neighbours stand on their own footing and are independent of the relations of these countries with third countries. Government keeps a vigilant watch on all developments which have a bearing on India's national security, and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it," he added.

In response to a separate query, he shared data on the number of pilgrims from India who visited Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in the last three years -- 10,025 (2021); 86,097 (2022); and 96,555 (2023).

He was also asked whether India has taken "any diplomatic initiative to stop ongoing war between Palestine and Israel".

"India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and also the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. India has called for ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," the Union minister said.

"During the ongoing conflict, India has provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid including 16.5 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies. We have also called for release of remaining hostages. We remain concerned at the deteriorating security situation and have called for restraint and deescalation and emphasized a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

Around 26,000 Indian nationals, who have arrived in Israel over the past several years, are currently working in different sectors of the Israeli economy. In 2022, India and Israel commenced discussions on a framework agreement to facilitate temporary employment of Indian workers, which was concluded in November 2023, under which 4,825 Indian workers have so far been placed in Israel, the minister said.