2,100 tribal students to be trained in chip technology at IISc: Govt

the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has created six large nano centres, including at the IISc, for delivering training in semiconductor technology, Durgadas Uikey said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:36 AM IST

The tribal affairs ministry in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will provide basic training to 1,500 and advanced training to 600 tribal students in semiconductor technology over the next three years, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.
In response to a question by BJP MP C M Ramesh, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said his ministry has given the project -- Semiconductor Fabrication & Characterization Training for Students from Tribal Community -- to the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
The project, which was given to the institute under the central sector scheme Tribal Research Information, Education, Communication and Events (TRI-ECE) during the financial year 2023-24, aims to deliver 2,100 NSQF-certified level 6.0 and 6.5 training in semiconductor technology to tribal students over three years, he said.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the IISc will provide basic training to 1,500 tribal students and advanced training to 600 tribal students in semiconductor technology over the next three years. Tribal students who have a degree in one of the engineering subjects are eligible to apply for the programme, the minister said.
He said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has created six large nano centres, including at the IISc, for delivering training in semiconductor technology.
"The degree programmes at these nano centres have representation from tribal communities, as per the reservation policies," Uikey said.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:36 AM IST

